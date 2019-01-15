Chiefs' Reid not worried about cold weather vs. Pats

A bone-chilling cold is expected to blast the Midwest this week sending temperatures plummeting ahead of Sunday night's AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.

The National Weather Service is projecting an arctic blast to settle over Kansas City for Sunday's game which could sink temperatures at kickoff could to a range of 10 degrees to well below zero, potentially making it the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history, per the Associated Press.

Those are just words. How about a colorful picture to depict the frostbite-inducing cold:

AFC Championship game is in Kansas City --> Sunday evening. #ChiefsKingdom(-3.0) #Patriots



6-day weather forecasts are BRUTALLY cold -- and I mean very COLD. Game time temperatures from models range from -5°F to 10°F



Arctic blast is centered right over Arrowhead Stadium pic.twitter.com/if7MnZ3YDw â Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 14, 2019

That's cold enough to freeze your Winnebago.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid isn't fretting about a little cold, especially after both the Chiefs and Patriots won last week in cold-weather games.

"It will be a little chilly and that's OK. We're at that time of the year. You go play," Reid said Monday, via the team's official website. "I don't think it will be an issue, [and] I didn't think it was really an issue [on Saturday]."

Reid noted that the cold affects both teams equally, and didn't seem worried about quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ability to grip and rip a frozen ball.

"I think it's just the focus you [have] -- whether you're throwing the ball, carrying the ball or all of those things -- you just have to make sure you focus and take care of it," Reid said. "Then, you go. We've had enough practice -- we continue to practice outside where it's cold. It's all part of it. You just have to adapt."

Despite a well-worn theory about bitterly cold home games muting the crowd advantage, we don't expect the raucous Arrowhead fans to fall silent, especially not with so much tailgate time to warm their innards before the late kickoff.