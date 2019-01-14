Cowboys, Chargers staffs to coach in 2019 Pro Bowl

Four teams went home unhappy at the conclusion of the Divisional Round, but two of those teams' staffs will get a free vacation as a consolation prize.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys coaching staffs will coach the AFC and NFC teams in the 2019 Pro Bowl, according to announcements from both teams.

Led by head coach Jason Garrett, Dallas finished 10-6, won the NFC East, defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Wild Card Weekend and eventually fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. An Anthony Lynn-led Los Angeles Chargers team took a similar path, finishing 12-4, winning a wild-card game on the road at Baltimore and losing to New England in the Divisional Round.

The Pro Bowl will take place between Championship Weekend and Super Bowl LIII on Jan. 27 in Orlando, Florida.