LSU LB Devin White intends to declare for 2019 draft

Devin White is putting himself on the board for the 2019 NFL Draft. He won't be on it for long.

The Louisiana State inside linebacker announced Monday on Twitter his intentions to enter this April's draft. Monday is the deadline to declare. White was listed ninth overall in Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah's latest college football prospect rankings.

"Ultra-athletic defender with a non-stop motor and sideline-to-sideline playmaking ability," Brooks wrote. "White is capable of destroying the offense's game plan."

The SEC agrees. White led the conference in tackles the past two seasons and was a first-team selection both years. The 20-year-old was a consensus All-American and won the Butkus Award in 2018.

Jeremiah recently noted the prototypical linebacker in today's NFL needs to have the ability to run, cover and blitz. At 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, White fits the bill. He tallied 286 tackles, 28.5 for loss, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and nine passes defensed in his three-year college career.