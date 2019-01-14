Gary Kubiak scheduled to interview with Jaguars

Philosophical differences won't bring Gary Kubiak and Vic Fangio into the same coaching staff, but that doesn't mean the former Broncos head coach isn't pursuing other opportunities.

Kubiak is scheduled to interview for the vacant Jaguars offensive coordinator job Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation.

He's currently in Minnesota interviewing with the Vikings but the role is unclear, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

Kubiak has spent 10 seasons as a head coach in the NFL (eight with the Houston Texans, two with the Broncos), posting an 82-75 record, including a a 21-11 mark and a perfect 3-0 in the postseason with Denver.

Kubiak stepped away from coaching after the 2016 season in an effort to better his health, which had suffered during his time as head coach of the Broncos. Kubiak won Super Bowl 50 with Denver and said a tearful goodbye while flanked by the quarterback he used to back up in Broncos GM John Elway, recalling his initial arrival to Denver as a player in the 1980s.

Elway is now backing up Kubiak's desire to pursue a coaching opportunity, being willing to let Kubiak out of his contract as Denver's senior personnel advisor to potentially land a coaching job. Elway had intially said he foresaw Kubiak joining Denver's staff in some capacity, but that changed when it became clear Kubiak and new head coach Fangio didn't see eye to eye.

Jacksonville fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in late November, less than a year after Hackett brilliantly schemed around the Jaguars' weaknesses to help them to two playoff wins. The Jaguars' offense fell flat during the 2018 season, due in part to injuries and Leonard Fournette's general unavailability, and spent time alternating between quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler. Hackett became the scapegoat for a quarterback who couldn't hang onto the football and team that crumbled beneath the pressure of its own achievement in the previous season.