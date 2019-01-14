Jim Caldwell expected to join Dolphins coaching staff

Former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Caldwell is expected to return to the sideline in 2019.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Caldwell is expected to join Brian Flores' staff in Miami, according to a source informed of the decision.

Rapoport added that Caldwell is not expected to become the offensive coordinator, but rather take on a senior advisory role.

Flores, the New England linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator, is expected to be named the Dolphins next head coach once the Patriots' postseason run ends.

Caldwell took several head-coaching interviews during this offseason cycle, including with the Cardinals, Jets, Packers and Browns.

Adding an experienced coach like Caldwell makes sense for a first-time coach like Flores.

As the MMQB's Albert Breer points out, the Dolphins could look to add a younger offensive coordinator to pair with the experienced Caldwell to round out the staff.