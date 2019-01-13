ATN Podcast: 2018 Divisional Round Recap

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to an exceptional Divisional Round, including WHO DAT advancing to the NFC Championship Game. Drew Brees and the Saints overcame a 14-point deficit to edge the Eagles, but will it be NOLA's defense guiding them to the promised land (3:15)? Sony Michel's hat trick trashed the Chargers' Super Bowl aspirations, and is Philip Rivers HOF-worthy (16:00)? The Rams' ridiculous rushing performance was enough to send the 'Boys packing (28:25), and Mahomes waves goodbye to Kansas City's old playoff ghosts (41:00)!

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: