Nick Foles: I'm not 'going to worry about' Eagles future

The Philadelphia Eagles' season ended Sunday in New Orleans. Now the future of Nick Foles will hover over the offseason.

The quarterback said after the 20-14 loss that he's not focusing on his future.

"I'm not really going to worry about it right now," Foles said. "I'll do what I can to enjoy this ride back with my teammates and we'll see what happens."

Last year, the former Super Bowl MVP signed a revised, incentive-laden contract that called for a $20 million option in 2019. The Eagles can pick up the option, which would become fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the new league year. Foles can also buy out the contract for $2 million and become a free agent.

The assumption has been that Foles would be the top quarterback option if he hits the market. With Carson Wentz still under a rookie contract, Foles could seek a full-time starting role and leave behind his pinch-hitting duties in Philly. Turning 30 in a week, Foles could search for a big payday on the open market rather than stick around Philadelphia as Wentz insurance.

Repeatedly asked about his future, Foles thanked the Philly fans for their support. If Sunday was his final game in an Eagles jersey, he'll always be a legend for leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

"I think the big thing is what the city means to me," Foles said. "It's always welcomed me and my family. It's really been a joy to live there and be a part of everything and wear the green and wear the jersey. So, no matter what you can never take that away. We were able to do some really special things.

"So we'll see what happens, but I'll tell you this. I've enjoyed every single moment and it'll always have a special place in my heart. The city, the fans, the people, everything about it. There's nothing like playing in the Linc. Some of my favorite moments, my family got to experience some. My daughters got to experience them. So we'll see what happens, but I've enjoyed everything."

Foles proved last season's run in Philly wasn't a fluke, helping guide the Eagles back to the playoffs with three straight wins to close out the season. His game-winning drive in the Wild Card victory over the Chicago Bears displayed his mettle and big-play ability in the crucible of an NFL playoff game. The magic, however, came up short Sunday in New Orleans.

The signal-caller was asked after the loss if his goal was to be a full-time starter, which would likely take his talents out of Philly.

"Yeah, I mean, you know, I think I've ... we'll see what happens," he said. "Once again, I'm not going to speculate on that, but yeah, I love leading a team. I love being in a huddle, being a part of a locker room, doing that. That's why I play the game."

The question now is whether Foles, who almost quit football before striking gold in a return to the Eagles under Doug Pederson, will decide to once again strike out on his own with another team, or take a discount to remain in the warm embrace of Philadelphia.

"That's a tough question," Foles said when asked how much he wanted to remain in Philly. "It's a really unique situation. Something that I need time to step back. ... I love the city. I love playing there. We have three guys in that quarterback room that can play in this league and that's the part about it. But I'll tell you this, no matter happens, it's been a joy, playing in the city, being in the quarterback room with Carson and Nate (Sudfeld), going to work every day. I know we talked about it earlier but the city means so much to me and my family, and it always will."

Whether the city and team outweigh the chance to get a full-time starting gig is a question Foles will have to answer in the coming weeks.