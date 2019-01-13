Saints' Rankins believed to have suffered torn Achilles

The New Orleans Saints will go the rest of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the rest of the postseason, without a key member of their defensive line.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was carted off the field in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury. Teammates consoled him, and Rankins was shaking his head as he entered the tunnel area.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Rankins is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles tendon, per a source informed of the initial diagnosis. If so, Rankins' season would be over.

Rankins, who totaled eight sacks this past regular season, is a big reason why the Saints were one of the league's top run defenses and ranked fifth in the league in sacks with 49. Third-year pro David Onyemata replaced Rankins in the lineup.

Meanwhile, the Eagles saw multiple injuries on both sides of the ball.

» Guard Brandon Brooks was carted off the field with a leg injury a few plays after Rankins left the game. A source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that Brooks' injury is "serious" and the guard is out indefinitely, meaning it is unlikely the offensive lineman plays again this season.

» Cornerback Rasul Douglas is also questionable to return with an ankle injury.