Maroon 5 to take center stage at Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

Three-time Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 will take center stage at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show on CBS at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, they confirmed today. Maroon 5 will feature a slate of guest artists including Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott and Atlanta native Big Boi bringing together the broadest range of musical genres ever seen on the Super Bowl stage.

Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi join an esteemed list of recent halftime acts including Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Missy Elliott, Lenny Kravitz, Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, The Who, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, U2 and many more.

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. Super Bowl LIII and the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show will be broadcast by CBS from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Super Bowl LIII marks Pepsi's seventh year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 17th year as an NFL partner. Pepsi and the NFL have teamed up again to provide fans with a halftime experience worthy of pop-culture's biggest stage.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show is an NFL Network Production and will be executive produced by Ricky Kirshner and directed by Hamish Hamilton.

For more information about Super Bowl LIII, visit SuperBowl.com.