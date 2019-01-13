T.Y. Hilton gave 'everything' to Colts despite injury

Stellar performances and a spot on the injury report were seemingly weekly consistencies for Colts star receiver T.Y. Hilton this season.

Having soldiered through an ankle injury game after game, Hilton's painful yet productive campaign came to a close with Indianapolis' 31-13 AFC Divisional Round loss to the Chiefs on Saturday afternoon.

With the season said and done, Hilton was finally able to come forth with the details surrounding the injury.

"I've got a low and a high ankle sprain on one ankle," Hilton said via the Indianapolis Star. "I'm dealing with two injuries in one, which is pretty tough.

"I dealt with it. I gave the team everything I had."

Hilton sustained the injury on Dec. 9 against the Texans. Consequently, he had nine catches and 199 yards receiving in the game.

While Hilton revealed the severity of his ankle ailment, it was a hamstring injury that was paramount in sidelining him for two games this season and he also played with chest and shoulder injuries.

But as the Colts came on down the stretch, becoming the hottest team in the NFL at one point with four straight wins leading into the postseason and nine wins over the final 10 regular season tilts, Hilton kept producing.

At season's end, he hauled in 76 receptions for 1,270 yards and six touchdowns.

Against the Chiefs, he was responsible for the team's lone offensive score and had four grabs for 60 yards in total.

Equally impressive, if not more so, than his performances was his fortitude, something certainly not lost on the face of the organization.

"T.Y. Hilton is a baller," Andrew Luck said. "What that guy has been through with the ankle injury and his ability to perform at a top level is special."

And so it goes that the Colts' campaign no doubt ended earlier than they would have liked, it at least gives Hilton some time off the injury report and a much-needed opportunity to heal up.

"I finally get to rest," Hilton said. "It needs rest."