Chargers hopeful TE Hunter Henry will play vs. Pats

Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers may be adding another weapon to their arsenal in time for Sunday's game in New England.

The team is optimistic that tight end Hunter Henry will be able to play against the Patriots, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Henry has been recovering from surgery in May to repair a torn right ACL and was activated earlier this week.

The former Razorback has 81 receptions and 12 touchdowns in 29 games played in 2016-2017.

In seven career meetings, Rivers is 0-7 against Patriots counterpart Tom Brady.

Sunday's victor advances to play the Chiefs in Kansas City next Sunday.