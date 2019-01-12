Antonio Brown trade suitors could be led by Broncos

As the Antonio Brown saga staggers on for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the prospects of the ultra-talented and unhappy wide receiver being traded look to be gaining momentum.

Among the teams that might be interested, based on salary cap space, are the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and, perhaps leading the way, the Denver Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday on NFL Game Day Morning. No matter who the suitor is, the asking price is believed to be a second-round pick and more with the Steelers now potentially not just listening to offers, but seeking them.

"I am told to keep an eye on the Denver Broncos," Rapoport said. "They may be one of the teams plotting a run at Antonio Brown."

Brown, despite a season brimming with ups and downs for the Steelers on the field, in the locker room and beyond, put forth a flatout phenomenal season with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a league-high 15 touchdown grabs.

However, Brown's time in Pittsburgh might well have come to a screeching halt when he missed the final game of the season against the Bengals -- one the Steelers needed to win to keep any playoff hopes alive. Since then, Brown reportedly has not spoken with or returned the calls of coach Mike Tomlin.

Hence, after initially making it known they be open to exploring trade offers, Rapoport said the Steelers could be proactive in exploring the market.

"Now they may actually seek them. They may go out and say, 'What could you possibly give us for one of the game's premier receiver?'" Rapoport said. "The consensus is they could probably get a second-rounder-plus, maybe a second-rounder and third-rounder, probably not the [first-round pick] that the Cowboys got for Amari Cooper, but this is one of the best players in the NFL, so at the very least they should be able to get significant return."