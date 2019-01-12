Cowboys planning extension for Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett will be back in the saddle for the Dallas Cowboys for a longtime to come.

Currently in his ninth season at the helm in Dallas, Garrett is likely to sign an extension whenever the offseason comes for the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday morning. Dallas will make a strong attempt to lock him up.

"I'm told the Cowboys are positive that Garrett is going to be their coach going forward," Rapoport said on Good Morning Football: Weekend, "and after the season when this all ends, they do intend to begin negotiating a long-term extension with Garrett."

Garrett is under contract with the Cowboys through the 2019 season following an extension he signed in 2015 for five years and $30 million.

Another member of the Dallas staff set to return, as well, is Kris Richard, the team's defensive backs coach and defensive play-caller who was a popular head-coaching candidate. Richard was a finalist for the Miami Dolphins head-coaching vacancy, but as previously reported by Rapoport, that is expected to go to the Patriots' Brian Flores.

Richard is likely to be promoted to "full-time defensive coordinator" next season with current DC Rod Marinelli likely taking on a senior defensive assistant role.

"The Cowboys love this guy," Rapoport said, "cannot overstate what the players believe in Kris Richard."

And to Marinelli's credit, he "has been incredible regarding this situation giving play-calling duties to Richard," Rapoport added.

Following eight seasons with the Seattle Seahawks -- the last three as defensive coordinator -- Richard is in his first season with the Cowboys and they're happy to add to that.

The same goes for Garrett, whose squad posted a 10-6 record in the regular season and won the NFC East title. Garrett boasts a 77-59 record with the Cowboys, which includes just three playoff appearances.

Hence, when Dallas sputtered to a 3-5 start to the season, some pondered a possible dismissal of Garrett, but it's likely that was never in consideration.

"I never quite got the sense that Garrett was for real in trouble with the Dallas Cowboys," Rapoport said. "This is someone they've invested a lot in and really did believe, even when they were 3-5, that he was the coach of the future. Now they know for sure."

But the immediate future for the Cowboys is in Los Angeles as they look to upset the second-seeded Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoff dance.

Whenever the Cowboys' final ride of the season comes to fruition, Garrett's future in Dallas will be extended.

"They are very focused on this game," Rapoport said, "but after the playoffs they'll get down to business."