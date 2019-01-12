Injuries: Sammy Watkins expected to play vs. Colts

It appears that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will regain a major weapon for Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has been sidelined with a foot injury, is expected to make his return to action, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

In 10 games this season, Watkins has 40 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns.

Safety Eric Berry (heel) is not expected to play, however.

The Chiefs and Colts have met four times in the playoffs, with Indianapolis emerging victorious each time.

Other injuries were are tracking this Divisional Round weekend:

1. The Dallas Cowboys are cautiously optimistic about having wide receiver Cole Beasley (ankle) and tight end Blake Jarwin (ankle) active against the Los Angeles Rams today. Both players are listed as questionable and neither practiced all week, but they have a solid chance to play, a source tells Rapoport.