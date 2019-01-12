Injuries: Cole Beasley officially active vs. Rams

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs regained a major weapon for Saturday's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has been sidelined with a foot injury, made his return to action. Watkins caught six balls for 62 yards.

In 10 games this season, Watkins had 40 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns.

Safety Eric Berry (heel) was inactive.

Other injuries we're tracking this Divisional Round weekend:

1. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (ankle) and tight end Blake Jarwin (ankle) are both active against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Both players were listed as questionable and neither practiced all week.

2. Colts safety Malik Hooker (foot) was inactive versus the Chiefs. Center Ryan Kelly (knee) and running back Marlon Mack (hip) suffered injuries in the second half and did not return.