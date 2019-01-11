Dolphins expected to hire Patriots' Brian Flores as HC

The Miami Dolphins are keeping it in the division when it comes to their head coach search.

The Dolphins have focused their search on Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores for the position and are expected to hire him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

New England is still in the playoffs, so the Dolphins can't strike a deal officially with him until the Patriots are eliminated, but they intend to secure his services when able, Rapoport added.

