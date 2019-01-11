Gregg Williams in talks with Jets for DC position

Just days removed from bidding farewell to Cleveland, Gregg Williams looks to be heading to New York.

Williams, who ended the 2018 season as the Cleveland Browns interim coach, is close to being hired by new Jets coach Adam Gase as New York's defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per a source informed of the situation.

Rapoport added that those involved believe that the hiring of Williams is going to happen.

Williams interviewed for the permanent head-coaching position with the Browns following the season, but it went to Freddie Kitchens, who was promoted from interim offensive coordinator.

The Browns went 5-3 with Williams as head coach. Williams was the Cleveland defensive coordinator for the last two seasons.