Dimitroff gearing for 'extremely important season'

The Atlanta Falcons entered the 2018 regular season with high hopes and were a favorite to make the postseason for a third consecutive year.

Injuries and disappointing play, however, doomed the Falcons to a 7-9 season. Team owner Arthur Blank gave votes of confidence to general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn, but the Falcons experienced a shakeup within the coaching staff, including the parting of ways with all three coordinators.

And Dimitroff and Quinn enter the offseason knowing 2019 is an "extremely important season" for both of their futures in Atlanta.

"We know it," Dimitroff said during a Friday morning guest appearance on 680 The Fan, via the Falcons' official website. "We've talked about it at length. Our football players on the team right now, the talent that we do have know it.

"And we're not focused on anything past this season. This is the season we are 100 percent focused on -- and that's what we need and what I need, and what Dan needs going into the offseason."

While the defensive side did the best they could in the face of injuries, which saw numerous starters land on injured reserve, the Falcons' offense under Steve Sarkisian remained one of the biggest enigmas in his two-year stint since taking over from Kyle Shanahan.

Despite have a relatively intact unit, Sarkisian's offense regressed just three seasons removed from making the Super Bowl and being the top offense under Shanahan.

To replace Sarkisian, the Falcons brought back Dirk Koetter, who served in the same role for three seasons (2012-14) before leaving to take a head coach position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneer in 2015.

"You know Sark is just a good football man and a creative guy and he worked really hard and well with our group -- and Matt and Julio and the crew responded well to him," Dimitroff said. "I think anytime that you have a head coach looking at the entire package and the entire staff, that's never easy to lose someone, but I know that Dan and our organization did what we thought was the best for the entire group moving forward.

"Meaning that you have a new and very veteran offensive coordinator coming in here and that person in Dirk Koetter is going to be really good for this offense -- keeping it focused, keeping it disciplined and accountable. I think that's what the offense needs to continue to be prolific."

Dimitroff also touched on additional subjects, including how the Falcons plan to attack free agency and the NFL Draft.

