Injuries: Colts DL Tyquan Lewis out against Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts are without a member of the defensive line in the AFC Divisional Round. After listing defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (knee) as doubtful on Thursday's injury report for Saturday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Colts on Friday announced that Lewis was downgraded to out.

Lewis, who did not practice the entire week, suffered the injury in the final regular-season game against the Tennessee Titans. He did not play in the Colts' opening game of the playoffs last week against the Houston Texans.

The Colts are also without running back Ryan Grant, who was previously ruled out Thursday with a toe injury.

Here are other injuries we're following heading into the Divisional Round of the playoffs:

1. As the Chargers head to New England, tight end Hunter Henry (knee) is questionable to play, while fullback Derek Watt (shoulder), corner back Brandon Facyson (concussion) and linebacker Kyle Wilson (concussion) are likewise questionable.

2. To little surprise, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (back) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints. Offensive tackle Jason Peters and defensive end Michael Bennett (foot) are questionable, as are linebacker D.J. Alexander and receivers Shelton Gibson (hamstring) and Mike Wallace (ankle).

3. Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley (ankle), who did not practice all week, is questionable to play against the Rams on Saturday. Also questionable are tight end Blake Jarwin (ankle), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (illness/ankle), guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) and safety Darian Thompson (groin). David Irving (ankle) has been ruled out.

4. Rams running back Todd Gurley (knee), along with defensive back Blake Countess (concussion), were full participants Thursday after being limited the day before. Defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks (thigh) did not practice and is questionable for Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.

5. Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel), receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) and running back Spencer Ware (hamstring) are questionable heading into Saturday's game against the Colts.

6. Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) looks to be a go for Sunday's playoff tilt against the Eagles as he practiced in full on Friday and had no game status, which indicates he is expected to play.

7. Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (ankle) was limited in practice on Friday and is doubtful against the Chargers. Wise was the only Patriot on Friday's injury report.