Colts DL Tyquan Lewis (knee) out against Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts are without a member of the defensive line in the AFC Divisional Round. After listing defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (knee) as doubtful on Thursday's injury report for Saturday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Colts on Friday announced that Lewis was downgraded to out.

Lewis, who did not practice the entire week, suffered the injury in the final regular-season game against the Tennessee Titans. He did not play in the Colts' opening game of the playoffs last week against the Houston Texans.

The Colts are also without running back Ryan Grant, who was previously ruled out Thursday with a toe injury.