Sam Darnold on Adam Gase: I feel 'really, really good'

The hiring of Adam Gase as head coach for the New York Jets was met by skepticism within some media circles and fan backlash on social media.

While some question whether Gase is the right man for the job, one important player on the Jets' roster fully embraces the hiring.

"I feel really good about it -- really, really good," quarterback Sam Darnold said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. "I'm really, really excited about where this team can go with him as the head coach, especially offensively. We obviously have talent on our team and I think with his offense and with his mind for the game and our ability to go out there and score touchdowns, the sky is the limit for us. I really do believe that."

Darnold finished his rookie season with 2,865 yards passing and 17 touchdowns against 15 interceptions while playing for defensive-minded head coach Todd Bowles, who was fired after the Jets posted a 4-12 record.

Gase, an offensive-minded coach, is tasked to improve a Jets' offense that wrapped up the 2018 campaign ranked 29th in total offense, 25th in passing and 23rd in scoring.

While he didn't have consistent success as a head coach with the Miami Dolphins, where he was fired after posting a 23-25 record in three seasons, Gase has credentials as a quarterback specialist from past stints.

The Jets' new head coach previously worked with Peyton Manning in Denver from 2012 through 2014, and then Jay Cutler while with the Chicago Bears in 2015 before taking over in Miami in 2016.

Given Gase's past, perhaps that explains Darnold's enthusiasm knowing he has an opportunity to learn and work with an offensive-minded head coach as the quarterback prepares to enter a second professional season.

"Oh my goodness, I'm so excited," Darnold said. "I'm really looking forward to this season and working with Coach Gase."