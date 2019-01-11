NFL announces launch of "Inspire Change" initiative

The NFL's attempt to shape a better world has reached a new milestone.

The league announced Friday the launch of the "Inspire Change" initiative with the goals of advancing the national conversation and progress on social justice. The initiative intends to showcase the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the league to create positive change in communities across the country.

The platform includes the debut of a new television spot, airing this weekend and throughout the remainder of the postseason, and community activation, grassroots funding, new nationwide programming, digital content and social media support.

Working together with the Players Coalition, NFL teams and the league continue to support programs and initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity, with a prority on supporting improvements in education and economic development, community and police relations and the criminal justice system.

The working group includes Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Cleveland Browns owner Dee Haslam, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, New York Jets offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum, former Pro Bowl receiver Anquan Boldin, New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and Pro Football Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams.

The joint effort recently approved two new social justice grants focused on the aforementioned categories. The grants were issues to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Operation HOPE. BBBSA will use the funding to support agencies across the country as they create long-term mentoring relationships that empower youth to reach their full potential and help communities connect across racial and economic divides. Operation HOPE will utilize the funds in support of their nationwide work within underserved communities to equip young people and adults with the financial tools and education to secure a better future.

These two grants follow two grants issued last season to Dream Corps and the United Negro College Fund. Additional grants will be announced as they are approved in the coming months, and will be in addition to the NFL Foundation's ongoing social justice matching grant program.

The league also announced Friday it will partner with digital learning cirriculum leader EverFi on a high school-focused African-American history education program.

NFL Media will unveil programming across its platforms focused on the efforts of current and former players toward social progress and understanding, including a new documentary series, Indivisible, which launches Tuesday featuring real converastions with players and local leaders on issues and values at the heart of each community. All six episodes of the series will be available across NFL Media's digital platforms (NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL YouTube channel). The seventh installment within the Impact & Influence series is set to premiere within NFL Total Access.

The league will take part in several events related to social justice during Super Bowl week in Atlanta, and is also supporting the Martin Luther King, Jr. Global Youth Leadership Conference, which will take place in Washington, D.C. in January.

In 2017, as part of broader efforts to raise awareness of issues affecting our communities, the NFL became the first sports league to formally endorse federal criminal justice reform legislation and in late 2018 reaffirmed its support as the Senate considered passage. The First Step Act was signed into law in December and will increase fairness in sentencing and help incarcerated inmates prepare for productive lives upon their release.

For more information, visit www.nfl.com/inspirechange and join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #inspirechange.