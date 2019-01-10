Around The NFL Podcast: Divisional Round Preview

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to hopping on the 'Coaching Carousel' once more (does anyone have motion sickness yet?) as the Jets hire Adam Gase as their new HC (3:00), plus the latest on Antonio Brown and the Steelers' unsteady relationship (10:00). After, the heroes examine each Divisional Round game, including the epidemic known as "Colts Fever" is affecting people at an astronomical rate, with the prognosis TBD (13:30), do Dak Attack and the Cowboys have enough firepower to resist the Rams in L.A. (27:30), does the HOF-bound Philip Rivers have enough in the tank to propel the Bolts past the Pats (41:20) and lastly, will the Saints edge the plucky Eagles in the Superdome (56:50)?