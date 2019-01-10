DDFP: Divisional Round Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Move The Sticks host Bucky Brooks to break down the Divisional Round playoff matchups! Shek and Bucky start up with their Red Challenge Flag picks for Saturday and Sunday's games -- where they disagree on every pick (3:15). As always, Shek must bring up the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he asks Bucky if Antonio Brown will be a member of the Steelers in 2019 (45:40). Next, Willie McGinest joins the show to give his take on the showdown in Foxboro between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots (52:21). They wrap up the show with some talk about Josh McDaniels not looking for a head coaching job (1:14:50) and if Freddie Kitchens was a good hire by the Browns (1:19:55).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: