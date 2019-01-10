Injuries: Chiefs preparing for Colts without Eric Berry

Eric Berry has been involved in just one playoff victory in his decorated career. He's expected to be limited to an observer for what could be the second one.

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to be without their hobbled safety for Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the situation. Specifically, Kansas City has adjusted its defensive packages with Berry (heel) not included.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was non-committal about Berry's status Thursday, simply offering that his star safety is "day by day, same thing it's been throughout the year."

Berry did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. The ninth-year veteran appeared in just two games this season, in Weeks 15 and 16, and tallied 11 tackles.

The outlook for wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) is a bit more promising. Reid wouldn't commit to Watkins playing either but said he was encouraged by the work he was able to do Thursday. Watkins has been sidelined since the Chiefs' Week 11 shootout versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Both Berry and Watkins are listed as questionable.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring Thursday:

1. Colts wide receiver Ryan Grant (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday against the Chiefs. Safety Malik Hooker (foot) is questionable and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (knee) is doubtful.

2. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (knee), center Mike Pouncey (thumb), and tight end Hunter Henry (knee) practiced Thursday.

3. Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (knee) and defensive back Blake Countess (concussion) were full participants Thursday after being limited the day before. Defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks (thigh) did not practice and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

4. Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (ankle) and tight end Blake Jarwin (ankle) did not practice Thursday and are listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (illness/ankle), guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) and safety Darian Thompson (groin) were limited in practice and also questionable to play versus the Rams.

Wide receiver Tavon Austin (groin), guard Zach Martin (knee) and left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) were full participants in Thursday's practice are being limited Wednesday.