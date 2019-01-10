Titans GM Jon Robinson: We won't rush hiring next OC

Matt LaFleur's quick ascent to the head coaching ranks in Green Bay leaves the Tennessee Titans searching for their fourth offensive coordinator in the past five seasons.

General manager Jon Robinson said the team would not rush into a hire.

"There's been several meetings throughout the course of the last two days, three days here with Vrabel and I about the direction that we're going to go with the football team," Robinson said, via The Tennessean. "We're probably going to be a little bit more deliberate in our approach here, not rush into anything, take a lot of things into consideration as we make a decision for what's best for our team."

LaFleur earning a head coaching job ahead of the perceived schedule means quarterback Marcus Mariota will be working under his fourth OC and fifth play-caller in five seasons. The possible candidates range from John DeFilippo (ex-Vikings OC), to Mark Helfrich (Mariota's former OC at Oregon and current Bears OC), to Todd Monken (ex-Bucs OC). Two other possibilities are elevating QB coach Pat O'Hara or jumping back to the Rams' stable to try to grab L.A. QB coach Zac Taylor. The latter two make sense if the Titans opt for as much continuity as possible after another change.

Robinson noted learning a new system is like learning a new language. The less foreign that language, the better for Mariota.

"Absolutely," Robinson said. "I think if that can happen so that there is some carry-over, some familiarity there, so that not just Marcus but all of our players on offense, whether it's line protections, whether it's formations, the less that we have to put on their plate to learn the different terminology, the different concepts, if there's carry-over, then I think they can build upon what they've kind of gone through the last year. So we'll do our best to try to keep as much continuity as possible carrying over into the offseason and certainly into next season."

Mariota enters the final year of his rookie questions dealing with another injury issue, and another new play-caller. The quarterback's NFL career thus far has been a flat circle of hell he's looking to jump out of in 2019.