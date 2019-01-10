NFC Divisional Round preview: Cowboys-Rams

The Backstory

The league's two best running backs will take the same field Saturday evening in Los Angeles.

Did we mention it's a playoff game?

Sure, Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley won't face off directly, but their two squads will arrive to the L.A. Coliseum hungry for a trip they've each missed out on in upset fashion in the last two years. In 2016, it was Dallas losing to Green Bay at home that ended the Cowboys' season in sudden and stunning fashion. The next season, it was the Rams falling to the Falcons on Wild Card Weekend in an effort that left bitter tastes in the mouths of thousands of Angelenos (and beyond).

The Rams won their last meeting, 35-30, in 2017 in Arlington. But that seems like ages ago.

Dallas has revamped its defense with a pair of young, stud linebackers in rookie Leighton Vander Esch and second-year defender Jaylon Smith. Its defensive front causes plenty of issues, and the secondary is starting to come together, too.

Pair that with an offense predicated on Elliott (the league's leading rusher) that has seen significant improvement since adding Amari Cooper via trade -- really, are the Cowboys even here without the Cooper trade? -- and you have one of the league's more complete teams.

We can't forget the Rams, though, who were the darlings of the league until they fell to the Saints in Week 9. Of course, two weeks later they came out on top of the legendary Monday night shootout against the Chiefs, but they've been less than a straight-sailing ship in the final month of the season. Two relative cupcakes made things easier for them entering the playoffs, but Gurley hasn't played since Week 15 due to a knee injury. The break helped his recovery, but how quickly can he return to form?

And will the Rams' defense -- worst in the league in terms of yards-per-carry allowed -- reverse course and play well enough to keep Elliott contained? Might this all snowball?