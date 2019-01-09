ATN Podcast: Coaching carousel; Coordinator corner

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling react to the NFL's "Coaching Carousel," including Cleveland promoting offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens to head coach and how this affects Baker Mayfield (2:30); Vic Fangio moving from Chicago to Denver (10:00); and the heroes make a quick pit stop at coordinator corner (12:10). Will Bruce Arians tenure in Tampa be short lived if he can't produce quickly (15:00)? Is Kliff Kingsbury the most handsome coach of them all [Pete Carroll is pretty fit though...] (19:45)? Next, how will Matt LaFleur help Aaron Rodgers and the Packers organization (27:20), and what are the Jets (33:30), Dolphins (37:40) and Bengals (40:00) doing on the head coach front? Lastly, the heroes take one more spin around coordinator corner (41:30) before opening up a *small* mailbag with listener questions (43:30)!

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: