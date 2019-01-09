Jaguars sign former Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls

The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding a veteran to the backfield.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports running back Thomas Rawls signed with the Jags, per a source informed of the addition. The team later confirmed they signed Rawls to a reserve/future contract.

Rawls spent his first three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Running like a bowling ball of knives as an undrafted rookie, the 5-foot-9 back compiled 830 yards and four touchdowns in 2015. His bruising running style, however, led to injuries that since derailed his career.

After being cut loose by Seattle in 2018, the 25-year-old was cut by the New York Jets after training camp. He later signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, but participated in just one game, took no carries and lasted less than a month in Cincy.

Rawls will likely have to battle for a roster spot in Jacksonville this summer.

The Jags adding Rawls could speak to the murky future of the running back position in Jacksonville. Carlos Hyde is a cut candidate given his non-guaranteed cap hit of $4.75 million and mediocre play since being acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Leonard Fournette's future also could be in limbo in 2019 after an injury-plagued start to his career and the Jags' outward frustration with the former first-round pick. Running backs T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant being set to hit free agency could have also played a role in Jacksonville adding depth with Rawls