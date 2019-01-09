NFL-NFLPA: Eric Reid tests were 'randomly generated'

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid suggested several times during the 2018 season that he was unfairly targeted by the NFL's performance-enhancing drug testing system.

The league and NFL Players Association pushed back on the assertion. A joint statement from the NFL and NFLPA released Wednesday stated that after investigating Reid's claims they found no reason to believe the safety was targeted.

"We take any claim questioning the integrity of our collectively bargained performance enhancing drug policy seriously," the statement read. "We asked the independent administrator of the policy to review and produce a report on the claims of targeting. A copy of this report, which contains personal and confidential testing information, has been provided to Eric Reid. We will not breach any player's confidentiality, but can confirm that the report documents the dates he was randomly selected for testing and the actual dates of the drug tests. The report also demonstrates that Mr. Reid's tests were randomly generated via computer algorithm and that his selection for testing was normal when compared with the number of tests players were randomly selected for throughout the league during the time that he was on an active roster. There is no evidence of targeting or any other impropriety with respect to his selection for testing."

Reid signed with the Panthers during the team's Week 4 bye. The 27-year-old joined Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice. Reid continued his protest in Carolina this season. The safety also filed a collusion grievance against the NFL in May 2018.

Reid suggested being required to take more tests than other players was possibly in retaliation to the grievance. The joint statement from the Player's Association and NFL state those targeting claims are false.