Injuries: Colts place veteran S Mike Mitchell on IR

The Indianapolis Colts will officially be without veteran safety Mike Mitchell as they try to slow down the Kansas City Chiefs' vaunted offense.

The Colts announced Wednesday they've placed Mitchell on injured reserve with a calf injury suffered in the wild-card win over the Houston Texans. The team elevated safety Rolan Milligan to the 53-man roster.

It's not a surprise that Mitchell is out for the duration of Indy's season after he needed help to limp off the field last Saturday. The veteran's injury underscores the advantage teams on the bye had over those playing last weekend.

Mitchell signed in Indy as a free-agent afterthought in early October. The veteran then morphed into one of the team's leaders both on and off the field. Mitchell's addition went well beyond Xs and Os. Colts cornerback Quincy Wilson credited Mitchell with turning his season around by showing the young corner how to prepare as a pro.

The Colts will miss the veteran's presence on Saturday facing presumptive MVP Patrick Mahomes and the most dangerous passing offense in the NFL.