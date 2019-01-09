Edelman posts 'Beat LA' hype video ahead Chargers tilt

The Boston-Los Angeles rivalry is back on.
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a hype video on Tuesday preparing for the tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
#BeatLAâ Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 8, 2019
.
.
.https://t.co/0LwNMyTo59 pic.twitter.com/ZrgsLDZmYL
You'll notice that there isn't much in the way of a football rivalry between the opposite-coast enemy cities. With the NFL only returning to L.A. three seasons ago, and neither team dawning the initials winning a playoff game until last week, it's not a surprise there isn't more of a football-based rivalry.
Even so, expect the winner of the Divisional Round matchup to claim the latest victory between two cities that despise each other's sports success.