Edelman posts 'Beat LA' hype video ahead Chargers tilt

The Boston-Los Angeles rivalry is back on.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a hype video on Tuesday preparing for the tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.

You'll notice that there isn't much in the way of a football rivalry between the opposite-coast enemy cities. With the NFL only returning to L.A. three seasons ago, and neither team dawning the initials winning a playoff game until last week, it's not a surprise there isn't more of a football-based rivalry.

Even so, expect the winner of the Divisional Round matchup to claim the latest victory between two cities that despise each other's sports success.