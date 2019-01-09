Aaron Feis one of Shula High School Coach of the Year nominees

Some of the best high school coaches in the country were recognized by the NFL on Wednesday. One in particular has been celebrated throughout the country.

The Miami Dolphins nominated Aaron Feis, the offensive line coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida who died in the Parkland mass shooting last February, for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award. The 37-year-old assistant coach was killed while protecting students during the tragedy that claimed 17 lives.

Feis is one of 32 candidates for the Shula Award, given annually to a high school coach for their character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success.

"We are honored to celebrate the 32 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees, as each embodies the integrity, commitment and character of Coach Shula," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "High school football coaches not only serve as leaders, but as role models dedicated to shaping the lives of young high school players on and off-the-field."

Each NFL team selected a coach from its respective region. Nominees are invited to attend the 2019 Pro Bowl in Orlando and will be recognized during the NFL's week-long celebration, receiving VIP access and accommodations at various events. Each coach can also invite a senior on their roster to attend the festivities and participate in a skills competition.

Two finalists will receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to their high school's football program, and be invited to attend Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta as special guests of the NFL.

The winner will be announced during the 2019 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 27. The winner will be recognized at NFL Honors, a two-hour prime-time awards show on Saturday, Feb. 2, the eve of Super Bowl LIII.