Injuries: Cowboys WR Beasley (ankle) misses practice

Cole Beasley's status for the Dallas Cowboys' Divisional Round clash with the Los Angeles Rams is up in the air.

The wide receiver did not practice on Tuesday with an ankle injury.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that he was confident that both Beasley and injured wideout Tavon Austin will be available on Saturday.

Beasley caught three balls for 28 yards in Dallas' win over the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round.

Also sitting out Cowboys practice on Tuesday were wideout Noah Brown (illness), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (illness/ankle), defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) and tight end Blake Jarwin (ankle). Austin was limited with a groin injury, as were defensive end Tyrone Crawford (neck), guard Zack Martin (knee), tackle Tyron Smith (neck), guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) and safety Darian Thompson (groin).

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring ahead of this weekend's Divisional Round:

1. Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters that running back Todd Gurley is participating in walk-throughs on Tuesday and will practice on Wednesday. Gurley has not played since Week 15 with a left knee injury.

2. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel), running back Spencer Ware (hamstring) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) were limited in practice on Tuesday. Linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (calf/ankle) did not practice.