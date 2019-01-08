DDFP: Divisional Round preview; Who is to blame in Pittsburgh?

Dave Dameshek heads to the green-screen room to kibitz with Maurice Jones-Drew before the Divisional Round games. MJD breaks down his Rams hosting the Dallas Cowboys and why he believes after the bye, Los Angeles will take care of business at home (2:15). Next, MJD and Shek explain why they believe the Chargers can win in Foxborough, especially with Hunter Henry returning (13:15). Then, Maurice makes the bold prediction that the Nick Foles-led Eagles will pull out a victory in New Orleans (18:00). Lastly, Shek and MJD debate who is to blame in Pittsburgh for the latest drama -- Antonio Brown, Ben Roethlisberger or Mike Tomlin (22:00).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: