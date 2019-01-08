'Book is closed': Josh McDaniels to remain Pats OC

Josh McDaniels will remain in New England for at least one more year.

The Patriots offensive coordinator interviewed with the Green Bay Packers head coaching position, but with that job filled by Matt LaFleur, McDaniels doesn't plan to look at any other openings.

"The book is closed," he said Tuesday in a conference call. "It's always a humbling experience to have an opportunity to interview with anybody for that position and I was thankful for the opportunity to meet with Green Bay. It always gives you greater insight into another organization and how they do things. It's been very educational for me every time I've gone through it and I've appreciated every single one of them. That was great but no, I'm completely focused on the Chargers and our season and finishing it strong and I'll be here moving forward."

McDaniels shutting down further head coaching options this season indicates he only had interest in working with Aaron Rodgers or remaining in New England.

While McDaniels had been speculatively linked to the Browns' opening, the Pats OC told NFL Network's Michael Giardi he had not been in contact with the Cleveland brass.

A year after he reneged on the Indianapolis Colts coaching job, most figured McDaniels would have a cool market, yet he still garnered interest from the Packers

"I have no idea (if last season impacted interest)," he said. "You'd have to ask (other teams) if it had anything to do with it. I have one of the best jobs in the world."

McDaniels will remain in that job for at least another season. An additional year away from leaving the Colts at the alter could lead to further interest in the OC next hiring cycle. Or he could wait out Bill Belichick before taking over the Patriots head job, whenever the greatest coach in modern football decides it's time to step away.