NFL community reacts to Clemson's win over Bama

The football world was tuned in on Monday evening for the third meeting in four years between Alabama and Clemson in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.
Players from across the NFL were shocked by the result. Some repped their school or their conference. Others were in disbelief over throws by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and catches from Clemson wideout Justyn Ross.
Here's the best social reaction from Clemson's historic blowout victory over Alabama:
Congratulations @ClemsonFB ï¿½ï¿½#OneCarolina pic.twitter.com/BxJFnCAWYvâ Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 8, 2019
ï¿½ï¿½ @deshaunwatson @DeAndreHopkins #ALLIN#ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/MTQWFrrtOSâ Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 8, 2019
Congrats Clemson Tigers National Champs!!!â jerryrice (@JerryRice) January 8, 2019
This game is wild!!!#NationalChampionshipâ JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 8, 2019
This game is everything it was advertised to be! #ClemsonvsAlabama #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/q29ViYMUQxâ Calais Campbell (@Campbell93) January 8, 2019
So Trevor Lawrence is going to make all of the moneys in the NFL... and he has that flow... Good for him man.â Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 8, 2019
The kicker lead blocking... pic.twitter.com/v9qC8e7X8Hâ JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 8, 2019
Thereâs that ACC speed. Itâs just too much for teams that havenât seen anything like it all year.â Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 8, 2019
ACC!! ACC!! ACC!! ACC!! ACC!!â Tre Boston (@TreBos10) January 8, 2019
Trevor Lawrence ridiculous for that throwâ Eli Apple (@EliApple13) January 8, 2019
@darealmike_dub what them WR boys doing for drills in practice haha they going crazyâ F L â¡ï¸ S H (@Melvingordon25) January 8, 2019
Iâm ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ canât even lie ! #RollTideâ OJ Howard 80 â¢ (@TheRealOjHoward) January 8, 2019
ALL G , good game Clemson ï¿½ï¿½âï¿½ï¿½
Clemson got a WR lab. Lol. In the back just making wide outs from scratch lolâ T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) January 8, 2019
This Ross kid for Clemson is special ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Christian Kirk (@ChristianDavon2) January 8, 2019
ok....#8 GOTTA CHILLLLL!! he a freshman.â ï¸ï¿½ï¿½â Jay Ajayi (@JayTrain) January 8, 2019