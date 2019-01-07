NFL community reacts to Clemson's win over Alabama

The football world was tuned in on Monday evening for the third meeting in four years between Alabama and Clemson in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

Players from across the NFL were shocked by the result. Some repped their school or their conference. Others were in disbelief over throws by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and catches from Clemson wideout Justyn Ross.

Here's the best social reaction from Clemson's historic blowout victory over Alabama:

Congrats Clemson Tigers National Champs!!! â jerryrice (@JerryRice) January 8, 2019

This game is wild!!!#NationalChampionship â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 8, 2019

So Trevor Lawrence is going to make all of the moneys in the NFL... and he has that flow... Good for him man. â Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 8, 2019

The kicker lead blocking... pic.twitter.com/v9qC8e7X8H â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 8, 2019

Thereâs that ACC speed. Itâs just too much for teams that havenât seen anything like it all year. â Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 8, 2019

Trevor Lawrence ridiculous for that throw â Eli Apple (@EliApple13) January 8, 2019

@darealmike_dub what them WR boys doing for drills in practice haha they going crazy â F L â¡ï¸ S H (@Melvingordon25) January 8, 2019

Iâm canât even lie ! #RollTide



ALL G , good game Clemson

Clemson got a WR lab. Lol. In the back just making wide outs from scratch lol â T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) January 8, 2019