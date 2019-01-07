JuJu named Pro Bowl replacement for Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is being replaced by JuJu Smith-Schuster ... in the Pro Bowl.

The Steelers wide receivers are swapping spots in this month's all-star game, the team announced. A first alternate, Smith-Schuster was named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for Brown, who will miss the game with an "injury."

JuJu's addition to the Pro Bowl roster comes after one of the most tumultuous weeks in recent Steelers history, one that involved both wide receivers.

After Pittsburgh's season ended following a win over Cincinnati, it emerged that Brown, who did not play with a supposed knee injury, didn't attend the team's Saturday walk-through and then left the game Sunday at halftime.

This followed a week when the Steelers voted Smith-Schuster, not Brown, the team's MVP, and then Brown and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a "disagreement" in practice.

Brown has not spoken with his teammates or coach Mike Tomlin since being deactivated for the Week 17 win.

The dramatic episode has prompted the Steelers to consider trading the four-time All-Pro Brown.

Brown led the team with 15 receiving touchdowns and 168 targets, while Smith-Schuster paced the Steelers with 111 receptions and 1,426 receiving yards.

The Pro Bowl will be held on Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

