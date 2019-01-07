Kliff Kingsbury clear to interview with Cardinals, Jets

The saga of Kliff Kingsbury continues to evolve.

The Arizona Cardinals are now able to interview the sought-after assistant for their vacant head coach position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The news of an impending interview with the Cardinals broke on Jan. 1, but reports surfaced that USC was denying Kingsbury from interviewing.

The New York Jets had also previously expressed interest in Kingsbury as a head coaching candidate, and Rapoport added that we should expect to see Gang Green enter the picture for Kingsbury.

USC hired Kingsbury as its offensive coordinator in early December. He's still employed by the school, Rapoport reported, per a team official.

Kingsbury spent the 2018 season as head coach at Texas Tech, but was fired after a 5-7 season. Kingsbury then accepted the offensive coordinator position under Clay Helton at USC but started attracting NFL interest after the league's regular season concluded.

The former Air Raid slinger served as offensive coordinator at Texas A&M during the height of Johnny Manziel mania before taking the post at Texas Tech. He went 35-40 in six seasons at the helm of his alma mater.