McVay expects Todd Gurley (knee) to return Tuesday

After spending two weeks without him, it appears as though the Rams will get Todd Gurley back for their playoff game against the Cowboys.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Sunday he anticipates both Gurley and safety Lamarcus Joyner will be able to fully participate in Tuesday's practice, per team official website reporter Myles Simmons.

Gurley has missed Los Angeles' last two games due to a knee injury. C.J. Anderson has more than done his part filling in for Gurley, rushing for 299 yards and two touchdowns in those two contests against lesser opponents in Arizona and San Francisco.

Similar production cannot be expected from Anderson against a much tougher Dallas defense, making Gurley's availability paramount for the Rams.

Joyner missed just one game, Week 17's 48-32 win over the 49ers.

The Rams and Cowboys will play Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.