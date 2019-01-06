ATN Podcast: 2018 Wild Card Weekend Recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap everything you need to know and more about Wild Card Weekend, including Wess attempting to say "lock apocalypse" (2:29). The Eagles win in an upset over the team of ATL (2:45), the Ravens face some adversity for their QB choice (15:06) and Ezekiel Elliott put this Cowboys team on his back (29:10). Andrew Luck and the Colts march forward, but do they have what it takes to beat the Chiefs? (42:32).

