Eagles' playoff win nets Nick Foles $1M incentive

Cody Parkey's missed kick cost the Bears a playoff win and lined the pocket of Nick Foles.

The Eagles quarterback, who spun January enchantment once again, led the go-ahead touchdown drive with less than a minute remaining, then watched as Parkey missed a would-be game-winning 43-yard field goal to give Philadelphia the 16-15 win.

The victory nets Foles a cool $1 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

When the quarterback restructured his contract this offseason it was laden with incentives. Foles earned $500,000 for playing 33 percent of the snaps in a playoff game and another $500,000 for the victory. Bang! $1 million.

Assuming Foles plays at least 33 percent of the snaps next week versus the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round, he'll earn a minimum of $500K with a chance for another million-dollar payday if the Eagles pull off another road upset.

Foles missed out on a $1 million regular-season incentive when he left injured in Week 17, leaving him four plays shy of earning a bonus for playing 33 percent of the team's snaps this season. The Eagles could figure out a way to potentially pay out the missed incentive.

The $1 million earned Sunday night is a nice addition to the bank account of the red-hot quarterback who could cash in again as a free agent this offseason.