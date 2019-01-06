NFL community reacts to stunning Bears-Eagles finish

A stunning finish in the Bears-Eagles capper to Wild Card Weekend left the football world slack-jawed, with nothing but their thumbs to communicate their disbelief. We collected some of the best reaction to Cody Parkey's missed field goal to end Chicago's Super Bowl hopes and propel the Eagles to a 16-15 win and a Divisional round meeting with the New Orleans Saints.
HOW IN THR WORLD DOES YOUR SEASON END LIKE THAT????#Bearsâ Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 7, 2019
Flight attendants were not happy with me. But we needed to stream full sound on my phone for the last 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Rfy9wK1QTdâ Colleen Wolfe (@ColleenWolfeNFL) January 7, 2019
Welcome to the playoffsâ Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) January 7, 2019
Wowâ charles johnson (@randywattson) January 7, 2019
Just devastatingâ Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) January 7, 2019
God must be lightweight an @Eagles fan. #FLYEAGLESFLY #BearsvsEagles @SNFonNBCâ Takeo Spikes, M.B.A (@TakeoSpikes51) January 7, 2019
Wowâ Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) January 7, 2019
Of course he hit the upright ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â Jay Feely (@jayfeely) January 7, 2019
WOW!â Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 7, 2019
Kickers ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â Wade Smith (@Smitty74allday) January 7, 2019
Looks as if Chicago will win this but the way field goal kicking has been this year ya never knowâ Bruce Gradkowski (@bgradkowski5) January 7, 2019
Wow!!!â Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) January 7, 2019
ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/v3lsTcG0Hjâ Trent Cole (@Pro_Hunt58) January 7, 2019
Game of inchesï¿½ï¿½â Mason_Foster (@Mason_Foster) January 7, 2019
LOL... #FLyEaglesFlyâ Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) January 7, 2019
Feel terrible for Parkey man. Keep your head up young fella.â Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) January 7, 2019
Matt Nagyâs face sums up that kickâ Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 7, 2019
Kickersï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â Randy McMichael (@randymac81) January 7, 2019
Wowâ deuce mcallister (@dmcallister26) January 7, 2019
Wildcard weekend is AMAZINGâ Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) January 7, 2019
U got one job!â Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) January 7, 2019
Nick Foles a winner ï¿½ï¿½â Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) January 7, 2019
ï¿½ï¿½â Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) January 7, 2019
WOW!! Hate the way that ended for my guys. Keep your head up Parkey!â Jerrell Freeman (@JerrellFreeman) January 7, 2019
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ MOVING ON !!!!!â Corey Clement (@CoreyClement_6) January 7, 2019
I BELIEVE!!!!!! https://t.co/Pt7Ktymizbâ Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) January 7, 2019
What a great game!â Major Wright (@LilMade21) January 7, 2019
Kickers low key have the most pressure. You donât really appreciate them either until they mess upâ Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 7, 2019
That hurts. Where is @RobbieGould09 ???â Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) January 7, 2019
The Eagles reactions on the sidelines tell you everything. They canât believe how lucky they got there.â Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 7, 2019