NFL community reacts to stunning Bears-Eagles finish

A stunning finish in the Bears-Eagles capper to Wild Card Weekend left the football world slack-jawed, with nothing but their thumbs to communicate their disbelief. We collected some of the best reaction to Cody Parkey's missed field goal to end Chicago's Super Bowl hopes and propel the Eagles to a 16-15 win and a Divisional round meeting with the New Orleans Saints.

HOW IN THR WORLD DOES YOUR SEASON END LIKE THAT????#Bears â Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 7, 2019

Flight attendants were not happy with me. But we needed to stream full sound on my phone for the last 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Rfy9wK1QTd â Colleen Wolfe (@ColleenWolfeNFL) January 7, 2019

Wow â charles johnson (@randywattson) January 7, 2019

Just devastating â Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) January 7, 2019

Wow â Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) January 7, 2019

Of course he hit the upright ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ â Jay Feely (@jayfeely) January 7, 2019

Kickers ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ â Wade Smith (@Smitty74allday) January 7, 2019

Looks as if Chicago will win this but the way field goal kicking has been this year ya never know â Bruce Gradkowski (@bgradkowski5) January 7, 2019

Wow!!! â Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) January 7, 2019

Game of inchesï¿½ï¿½ â Mason_Foster (@Mason_Foster) January 7, 2019

Feel terrible for Parkey man. Keep your head up young fella. â Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) January 7, 2019

Matt Nagyâs face sums up that kick â Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 7, 2019

Kickersï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ â Randy McMichael (@randymac81) January 7, 2019

Wow â deuce mcallister (@dmcallister26) January 7, 2019

Wildcard weekend is AMAZING â Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) January 7, 2019

ï¿½ï¿½ â Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) January 7, 2019

WOW!! Hate the way that ended for my guys. Keep your head up Parkey! â Jerrell Freeman (@JerrellFreeman) January 7, 2019

What a great game! â Major Wright (@LilMade21) January 7, 2019

Kickers low key have the most pressure. You donât really appreciate them either until they mess up â Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 7, 2019

That hurts. Where is @RobbieGould09 ??? â Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) January 7, 2019