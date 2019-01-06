NFL community reacts to stunning Bears-Eagles finish

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
A stunning finish in the Bears-Eagles capper to Wild Card Weekend left the football world slack-jawed, with nothing but their thumbs to communicate their disbelief. We collected some of the best reaction to Cody Parkey's missed field goal to end Chicago's Super Bowl hopes and propel the Eagles to a 16-15 win and a Divisional round meeting with the New Orleans Saints.

