Trey Burton inactive, Eddie Jackson active vs. Eagles

The Chicago Bears will be without their starting tight end on Sunday afternoon, but will see the return of one of their most important defenders.

Tight end Trey Burton is inactive and will not play against the Philadelphia Eagles. Burton was added to Chicago's injury report late Saturday night with a groin injury.

Burton had not missed a single game all season. He racked up a career-high 54 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns in his first year in Chicago. Burton participated in 79.5 percent of the Bears' offensive snaps in 2018, most of any Chicago skill-position player.

On the other side of the ball, the Bears get safety Eddie Jackson back. The team's leader in pick-sixes, Jackson had missed Chicago's previous two games with an ankle injury.