Chargers' Melvin Gordon suffers knee injury vs. Ravens

Melvin Gordon didn't last two Chargers possessions without getting dinged up.

The running back, who entered the game with a issue to his right knee, went down after his third run of Sunday's Wild Card matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Gordon was attended to after a run to the 1-yard-line on second-and-goal. The injury appeared to be to his left knee.

Gordon walked off slowly and headed to the locker room with trainers. He was immediately pronounced questionable to return.

The Chargers settled for a field goal after Austin Ekeler, who entered the day battling a groin injury, was stuffed for a two-yard loss on third down.

Gordon later returned to the game in the beginning of the second quarter.