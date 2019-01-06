Dak Prescott gives 'grown-(expletive) man' game

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had himself quite the game in Saturday's 24-22 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Prescott's 16-yard run late in the matchup led to the quarterback's game-winning touchdown run, prompting running back Ezekiel Elliott to say after the game that Prescott was a "grown-ass man" who led the Cowboys to the victory.

Prescott, who was standing next to Elliott when the running back made the comment, took it in stride and embraced the praise during a postgame press conference.

"I feel like I'm a grown-as man just in general," Prescott told reporters. "So, playing like it or not, I'll take the compliment."

Prescott's performance against the Seahawks' tough defense went beyond just the highlight-reel run.

While he scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard plunge with less than three minutes remaining in the contest, Prescott also hurt Seattle with his arm by completing 22 of 33 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown with an interception. The touchdown throw, in particular, was a thing of beauty as Prescott dropped a perfectly placed 11-yard pass over the head of Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin into the waiting arms of rookie wide receiver Michael Gallup in the end zone.

Prescott and the Cowboys now await the results of Sunday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears before knowing their opponent in next weekend's Divisional Round. But whichever the opponent, the Cowboys should feel pretty confident a fully grown man will be taking the snaps under center.