Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (groin) will play vs. Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will play in Sunday's playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported.

Ekeler was listed as questionable with a groin injury and officially was made active ahead of the Bolts' wild-card tilt.

In 14 games this season, the second-year back out of Western State has amassed 958 yards from scrimmage and scored six touchdowns.

Nose tackle Brandon Mebane will not play due to family issues. His daughter was born with a heart defect and he's dealing with circumstances surrounding her condition.