Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is going to work out before Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but he's headed in the right direction to be able to play, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Ekeler is listed as questionable with a groin injury.

In 14 games this season, the second-year back out of Western State has amassed 958 yards from scrimmage and scored six touchdowns.