Trey Burton (groin) questionable for Bears vs. Eagles

Sunday evening's highly anticipated wild card showdown between Chicago and Philadelphia has received a late addition to the injury report.

Bears tight end Trey Burton is questionable with a groin injury, the team announced Saturday night.

Burton, a former Eagles hero who threw the pass to Nick Foles on the famed "Philly Special" in Super Bowl LII, signed with the Bears in the offseason. He's achieved career-high marks in receptions (54), yards (569) and receiving touchdowns (6) in his first season in Chicago.

Behind Burton are second-year tight end Adam Shaheen and third-year target Ben Braunecker. Neither has more than 48 yards receiving for the season.